TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.45

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 54437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGL. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$319.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.11.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

