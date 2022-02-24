Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 643568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of £5.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.16.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.