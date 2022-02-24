Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $178.20

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 181.66 ($2.47), with a volume of 1038222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.40 ($2.64).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDRY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

Get Superdry alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Insiders acquired a total of 9,403 shares of company stock worth $2,164,911 in the last ninety days.

About Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.