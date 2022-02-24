Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.05 ($0.46), with a volume of 913565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.20 ($0.51).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.95) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($17,055.90).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

