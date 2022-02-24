Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.46

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 70204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06. The company has a market cap of C$333.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

