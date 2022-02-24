Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $$11.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

