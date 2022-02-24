FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) PT Lowered to 230.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 250.00 to 230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLSmidth & Co. A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

FLIDY stock remained flat at $$3.56 during trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

