BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 184,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

