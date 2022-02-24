Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Avista by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

