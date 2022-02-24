Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

TDC stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,752. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

