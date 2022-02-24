Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.34

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 10278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

