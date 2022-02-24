Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 8.2% Higher

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 95,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 981,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,064 shares of company stock worth $1,409,562. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

