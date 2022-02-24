Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Down 10.4%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.80. 24,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 627,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

