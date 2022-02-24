Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Down 10.4%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.80. 24,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 627,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
