PlayDapp Reaches Market Capitalization of $245.87 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $245.87 million and approximately $37.59 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00108045 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.