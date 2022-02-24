Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 119,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

