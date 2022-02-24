Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

XPER traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 65,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

