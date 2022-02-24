1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 263,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $54.23.
ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
