1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 263,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

