219 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

