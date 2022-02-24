Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $909,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

