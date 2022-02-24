Zano Price Tops $0.90 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $10.00 million and $113,977.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,386.98 or 0.99918646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00231675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00283457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00132910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,079,482 coins and its circulating supply is 11,049,982 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.