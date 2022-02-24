Reviewing Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Surrozen and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 139.93 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.37

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Surrozen and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 591.49%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 708.08%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

