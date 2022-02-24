Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

