Viad (NYSE:VVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.80

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 1603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $716.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

