Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.00. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4,506 shares changing hands.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

