BitTube Reaches Market Cap of $775,506.38 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $775,506.38 and approximately $973.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00386583 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 336,431,590 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

