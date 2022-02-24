Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fisker (FSR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) recently:

2/18/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Fisker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Fisker stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 454,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,582. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

