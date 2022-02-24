Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Corpbanca’s earnings. Itaú Corpbanca reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itaú Corpbanca.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

