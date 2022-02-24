EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 713,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,285. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

