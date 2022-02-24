Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 207,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

