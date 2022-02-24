Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nevro stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.33. 60,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,075. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nevro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

