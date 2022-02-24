Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $8.46 on Thursday, reaching $323.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $309.04 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

