Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 57,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,586. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

