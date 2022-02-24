Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE DKL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,390. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

