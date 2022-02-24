Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $39.83 Average PT from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 24,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 686.42. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,651 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

