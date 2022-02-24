Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $39.83 Average PT from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 24,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 686.42. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,651 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.