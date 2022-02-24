Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 18.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up 0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching 6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.61. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 6.06 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.