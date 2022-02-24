Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $278.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.77) to GBX 266 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

