Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $63.84

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.84, but opened at $57.21. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $60.49, with a volume of 1,722 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

