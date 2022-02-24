Centaur Price Down 27.2% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $1.24 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,764,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

