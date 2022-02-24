Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $77.22 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $77.22 or 0.00200328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $18.98 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00355173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00058827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,743,399 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.