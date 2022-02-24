The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $264,253.95 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 429,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,158. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RealReal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 151,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

