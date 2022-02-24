Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 137,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.