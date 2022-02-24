Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 451,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 14.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

