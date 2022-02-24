Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 209,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 141,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

