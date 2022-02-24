ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 1155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.16.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

