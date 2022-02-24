Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 9.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 10,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,800,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.
About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
