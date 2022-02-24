Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 9.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 10,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,800,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.