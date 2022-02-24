Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 8,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

