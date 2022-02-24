Power Index Pool Token Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $318,251.60 and $13,619.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

