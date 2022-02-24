Analysts Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.20

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEYMF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

