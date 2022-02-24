$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.