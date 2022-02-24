Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.69 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

